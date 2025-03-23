Hertl gets 2nd hat trick of the month in Golden Knights’ 6-3 over over Red Wings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored his second hat trick this month and the Vegas Golden Knights knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Saturday night.

Jack Eichel had a goal and three assists while Nicolas Roy and Mark Stone also scored for Vegas, which got 28 saves from Adin Hill.

Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Red Wings. Cam Talbot had 30 saves.

Hertl scored twice in the first period to erase an early 1-0 deficit. His first goal came on the power play with 8:13 left when Stone flipped a pass across the front of the net and Hertl was there for the deflection.

Hertl’s second came with 3:28 left off another tip-in. His third, also on the power play, came at the 8:02 mark of the second.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Vegas lost 3-0 at Detroit six days ago. But the Knights have been dominant at home with a 27-7-3 record.

Red Wings: Detroit scored twice while on the power play. The first came at 4:47 of the first period by Raymond and the second at 1:49 of the second period by Kane.

Key moment

Vegas had a goal wiped out because of an offside call with 1:58 left in the first period that would have made the score 3-1. But with three seconds left before the buzzer, Roy took a pass from Ivan Barbashev and flipped a backhanded shot past Talbot and the Knights had their 3-1 lead.

Key stat

Hertl’s hat trick was the third straight for the Golden Knights at home. Hertl had three goals on March 9 in a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Kings and on Thursday night Pavel Dorofeyev scored three times as the Knights beat the Boston Bruins 5-1.

Up next

Vegas wraps up a three-game home stand Sunday night against Tampa Bay, while the Red Wings play at Utah on Monday night.

