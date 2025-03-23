Evangelista and Forsberg lead Predators to 5-2 win over Maple Leafs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist, Luke Evangelista had a goal and two assists, and the Nashville Predators snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Michael Bunting and Kieffer Bellows also scored goals, Fedor Svechkov had two assists and Juuse Saros made 24 saves for Nashville.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, John Tavares also scored and Joseph Woll made 27 saves for Toronto, which had its three-game winning streak ended. Auston Matthews had two assists.

Toronto had a two-goal lead in the first with Tavares and Marner scoring less than four minutes apart.

Bunting halved the Toronto lead with a power-play goal 1:39 into the second. The goal was Bunting’s first as a Predator following his trade to Nashville from Pittsburgh.

Bellows made it 2-2 at 9:15 of the second.

Forsberg gave Nashville its first lead with 46.6 seconds remaining in the second.

Evangelista added an insurance goal midway through the third with an assist from Forsberg.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Toronto, battling for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, dropped a game to one of the NHL’s worst teams after holding a two-goal lead.

Predators: Entering Saturday, the Predators had not scored more than one goal in their last four games. A lack of goal scoring has plagued the Predators all season.

Key moment

With 5:50 remaining in the first, Scott Laughton appeared to give the Maple Leafs a 3-0 lead, but a video review determined that he deflected the puck into the net with a high stick and the goal was nullified.

Key stat

Tavares’ goal was his 30th of the season, the seventh time in his career he’s reached that milestone.

Up next

The Maple Leafs host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night, while the Predators visit the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press