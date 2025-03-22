Jonny Brodzinski scores twice as Rangers down Canucks 5-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonny Brodzinski scored his second goal of the game late in the third period and Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves as the New York Rangers downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Brodzinski rifled his ninth goal of the season past Canucks netminder Kevin Lankinen at 15:47 to give the Rangers the lead 37 seconds after Vancouver’s Brock Boeser tied the contest.

Former Canuck J.T. Miller added an empty-net goal. New York lost to Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto at home this week.

K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere had two assists.

Dakota Joshua and Drew O’Connor also scored for the Canucks.

Joshua opened the scoring at 11:51 of the first when he jammed a loose puck past Shesterkin.

The Rangers were outshot 11-1 in the first, exiting to a chorus of boos from the home crowd.

The Canucks had a 13-5 shots advantage in the second but Fox was able to tie the contest at 11:03. Rangers forward Brennan Othmann assisted on Fox’s goal, his first NHL point.

After Brodzinski’s first goal at 1:39 of the third, O’Connor tied the game at 11:22 before Miller put New York ahead 3-2 at 12:40.

Lankinen made eight saves in defeat.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. The Rangers are battling for a wild-card playoff spot.

Canucks: fell to 17-13-5 on the road.

Key moment

The Rangers honored Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer Sam Rosen, who is retiring following this season after more than four decades as the television voices of the franchise. Rosen was joined by his wife Jill, former broadcast partners Phil Esposito and John Davidson and current booth partner Joe Micheletti on Madison Square Garden ice for a pregame ceremony.

Key stat

Shesterkin, making his seventh straight start, won at home for the first time since March 3.

Up next

Rangers: Visiting Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Canucks: Visiting New Jersey Devils on Monday.

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press