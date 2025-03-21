Hurricanes extend winning streak to 8 games with 3-1 victory over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis and Sean Walker each scored a goal, Frederik Andersen made 24 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes extended their winning streak to eight games with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes broke a 1-all tie on Aho’s 26th goal less than five minutes into the third period. Walker scored at 14:18 to make it 3-1.

The Sharks took an early lead on William Eklund’s short-handed goal 13 minutes into the first. Carolina tied it midway through the second on Jarvis’ 27th goal.

San Jose goalie Georgi Romanov stopped 26 shots in his first NHL start.

Luca Cagnoni made his debut for San Jose, becoming the first defenseman from the 2023 draft to appear in an NHL game.

Carolina forward Mark Jankowski played in his 400th NHL game.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: One of the league’s hottest teams has outscored its opponents 27-10 during its eight-game winning streak.

Sharks: San Jose has lost five of its last six games and 32 of 40, going 8-28-4 since Dec. 5.

Key moment

Eklund crashed into the net on his short-handed goal after being tripped up by Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns. Eklund’s first career short-handed score was his 15th goal of the season and 50th point.

Key stat

Burns played in his 911th consecutive game, surpassing former San Jose teammate and ex-Carolina star Patrick Marleau for fifth place in NHL history.

Up next

Carolina plays at Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, and San Jose hosts Boston on Saturday night.

