Boeser scores 2 goals as Canucks beat Western Conference-leading Jets 6-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser scored twice and had an assist as the Vancouver Canucks handed the Winnipeg Jets a 6-2 drubbing on Tuesday night.

Pius Suter added two goals, including one into an empty net, while Nils Hoglander and Drew O’Connor had one goal each and Quinn Hughes contributed two assists. Kevin Lankinen stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo scores for the Jets, whose three-game win streak came to an end. Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves.

The result kept Vancouver clinging to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, with the St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Utah Hockey Club all close behind.

Takeaways

Canucks: Boeser’s first goal snapped a 12-game scoring drought. The right-winger admitted Tuesday morning that he hadn’t been playing well lately, and said in order to get his offense back, he needed to shoot more and have a more positive attitude. Boeser now has 20 goals this season.

Jets: The team’s stingy defense faltered against the Canucks. Winnipeg came in allowing an average of 2.28 goals per game and just 156 in total. Tuesday’s contest marked the 16th time the Jets have given up three or more goals this season.

Key moment

The Canucks closed out the first period with a big goal. Boeser collected a pass from Elias Pettersson and quickly dished off to Hoglander at the top of the crease. He directed the puck up and in over Hellebuyck to make it 3-2 with three seconds left in the period.

Key stat

Vancouver’s special teams were key, with the Canucks scoring on their lone power play and killing off both penalties.

Up next

The Canucks open a six-game road trip on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues. The Jets visit the Edmonton Oilers that night.

