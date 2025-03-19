Suzuki gets go-ahead goal and Canadiens snap Senators’ 6-game winning streak with 6-3 victory

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki’s power-play goal late in the third period lifted the Montreal Canadiens over Ottawa 6-3 on Tuesday night, snapping the Senators six-game winning streak

Josh Anderson scored twice, including an empty-netter, while Lane Hutson and Christian Dvorak also had goals for Montreal. Brendan Gallagher added a second into the empty net and Sam Montembeault stopped 22 shots.

Travis Hamonic had a goal and an assist for the Senators while Michael Amadio and Drake Batherson also found the back of the net. Linus Ullmark made 27 saves.

Suzuki buried his shot into an open cage at 15:23 after Ullmark failed to properly cover the puck, helping Montreal take a 4-3 lead. The Canadiens have now won three of their last four games.

Montreal leads the season series 3-0 against Ottawa with one game remaining between the teams on April 11.

Dvorak opened the scoring on a breakaway 2:07 into the game with a deke around Ullmark, who lost his stick moments earlier on a shot from Patrik Laine.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Rallied from 2-1 and 3-2 deficits in the third to snap the Senators’ streak.

Senators: Lost their first game since making two trades at the NHL trade deadline. Marquee acquisition Dylan Cozens provided an assist on Batherson’s goal, bringing his totals to two goals and three assists in six games as a Senator.

Key moment

Shane Pinto tripped Anderson with 6:37 remaining to send Montreal on the power play with the game tied 3-3. Suzuki then buried the winner in the dying seconds of the man advantage.

Key stat

Before Tuesday’s game, Canadiens netminder Sam Montembeault was 6-0-1 with a .928 save percentage and a 1.96 goals-against average since the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Up next

Senators: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Visit the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

