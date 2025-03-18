Auston Matthews, William Nylander power Maple Leafs over Flames 6-2 View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice on the power play and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Monday night.

William Nylander added a goal and two assists for Toronto, which had lost five of its last six games.

Max Domi, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Bobby McMann provided the rest of the offense. Joseph Woll made 24 saves. Mitch Marner and Oliver Ekman-Larsson chipped in two assists each.

Rasmus Andersson and Kevin Bahl scored for Calgary, which is in a battle for the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot. Dustin Wolf allowed five goals on 26 shots before getting pulled after the second period. Dan Vladar finished with two saves in relief.

Matthews put the game out of reach with his team already ahead 3-1 late in the second period when he ripped a shot upstairs on Wolf. Toronto’s captain then added his 26th goal of the season, and third in two games.

The Leafs sported their green and white St. Pats jerseys — a nod to the franchise’s moniker from 1919 through 1927 — on St. Patrick’s Day.

Takeaways

Flames: Despite the tough night, Wolf is in the Calder Trophy conversation thanks to a strong rookie campaign. The 23-year-old entered 22-13-5 with a .913 save percentage, 2.54 goals-against average and three shutouts.

Leafs: Marner set up Nylander’s goal to give him 60 assists in a season for the fourth time in his career, passing Borje Salming for the most in franchise history.

Key moment

Flames forward Morgan Frost scored on a power play shortly after the Leafs went up 2-1 in the second, but Toronto coach Craig Berube correctly challenged for offside.

Key stat

Calgary has scored an NHL-worst 167 goals in 2024-25.

Up next

The Flames visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The Maples Leafs host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

