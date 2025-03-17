Islanders come back with a 4-goal third period to beat the Panthers 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Marc Gatcomb kicked off the scoring in the third period and the New York Islanders scored three more times to defeat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Sunday night.

Maxim Tsyplakov and Noah Dobson also scored and Simon Holmstrom added an empty-net goal to seal the win. Anthony DeAngelo added two assists, and Anders Lee earned his 499th career point with an assist. Ilya Sorokin made 22 stops for the Islanders.

Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov each scored and added an assist for the Panthers. Vitek Vanecek made 30 stops.

Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly had an assist in his first game back since sustaining a concussion Nov. 1 against Buffalo. He also missed time because of a heart defect.

Takeaways

The Panthers had won the previous two meetings this season 6-3, and looked to be on track to win this one after going up 2-0.

The Islanders had lost three straight and were coming off 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton at home Friday night.

Key moment

During a mad scramble in the closing seconds, Sorokin stopped several attempts, losing his blocker in the process, to keep the Islanders ahead.

Key stat

The Islanders scored four straight goals in the third period to come back from a 2-0 deficit.

Up next

The Panthers visit Columbus on Thursday. The Islanders visit the Penguins on Tuesday.

