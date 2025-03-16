Pettersson, Garland, Suter lead Canucks to 6-2 win over Blackhawks View Photo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 on Saturday night.

Conor Garland and Pius Suter also each had a goal and an assist, and Quin Hughes, Nils Aman and Tyler Myers also scored for the Canucks. Kiefer Sherwood, Teddy Blueger and Nils Hoglander each had two assists.

Vancouver goalie Arturs Silovs stopped 17 shots to get his first win since Nov. 16 when the Canucks beat Chicago 4-1.

Alex Vlasic and Wyatt Kaiser scored, and Ryan Donato had two assists for the Blackhawks. Arvid Soderblom had two assists as Chicago extended its losing streak to 0-3-1.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: Artyom Levshunov got his first NHL point in his third game, assisting on Kaiser’s goal early in the first period. The 19-year-old Russian defenseman was the second overall pick in last year’s draft.

Canucks: Vancouver moved past Calgary into the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Key moment

Vancouver broke open the game with two goals in 35 seconds late in the first period. Hughes got a pass from Filip Hronek and took a few strides before firing a shot past Soderblom to make it 1-0 for the Canucks wotj 2:14 to go.. The crowd hadn’t finished celebrating the goal when Myers picked up a drop pass from Sherwood, skated to the top of the faceoff circle and fired a shot in to make it 2-0 with 1:39 remaining.

Key stat

The Canucks scored six goals for the second time this season, and first since a 6-3 win at Chicago on Oct. 22.

Up next

Blackhawks host Seattle on Tuesday, and Canucks host Utah on Sunday.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL