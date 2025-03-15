Killorn scores tiebreaking goal midway through 3rd period, Ducks beat Predators 2-1 View Photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Lukas Dostal stopped 28 shots, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Friday night.

Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim, which got just its second win in six games. Dostal picked up his 20th win of the season.

Jakub Vrana scored for the Predators, and Juuse Saros finished with 13 saves. Nashville snapped a four-game win streak.

Killorn put the Ducks ahead with 8:40 left in regulation off a nifty pass from Trevor Zegras to put the Predators back in front. It was his 15th pf the season.

Vrana tied it for Nashville with a power-play goal at 4:25 of the third on a one-timer from the high slot. Dostal initially grabbed it with his glove, but then dropped it and the puck went between his legs and trickled across the goal line.

Terry gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead with 4:08 left in the second period as he got a pass from Frank Vatrano and fired it over sliding Predators defenseman Justin Barron and past Saros.

Takeaways

Predators: Nashville had won five of seven but remained far out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Predators, finishing a two-game road swing, fell to 8-22-4 away from home.

Ducks: Anaheim got just its fourth win in 11 games (4-6-1) to pull four points behind the second wild card in the West.

Key moment

On the go-ahead goal, Leo Carlsson sent a pass toward the middle from the left side. Zegras got it and sent a behind-the-back pass to Killorn in the middle and he quickly redirected it past Saros with Predators defenseman Brady Skjei kneeling in front of the goalie.

Key stat

The Predators had more chances as they outshot the Ducks 29-15 and had 23 shots blocked.

Up next

Predators play at Los Angeles on Saturday, and Ducks visit St. Louis on Sunday.

