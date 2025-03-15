Kyle Connor scores 2 goals and adds an assist as Jets beat Stars 4-1 View Photo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Dylan Samberg and Morgan Barron also scored for Winnipeg, while Mark Scheifele had three assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

Mason Marchment scored for the Stars with 3:49 to play and Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots.

Winnipeg’s 96 points widened its Western Conference and Central Division lead over the Stars to 10 points. Dallas has two games in hand. The Jets also moved two points ahead of the idle Washington Capitals for top spot in the league.

Samberg scored when his shot went through traffic past Oettinger at 8:01. Connor made it 2-0 with a one-timer that went over Oettinger’s stick with 2:58 left in the frame.

The team’s leading scorer made it 3-0 with his 35th goal of the season at 6:43 of the second.

Barron tipped in a Dylan DeMelo shot at 7:26 of the third to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Takeaways

Jets: It wasn’t the physical battle most expected, but the Jets used some strong passing to set up key goals.

Stars: After not playing since last Sunday, the Stars didn’t seem to knock off their rust until the third period.

Key moment

Connor and Morrissey went down the ice together late in the second period. Connor passed the puck across the front of the net to Morrissey and the defenseman gave it back to him for a one-timer shot that made it 3-0 at 6:43.

Key stat

Winnipeg continues to be the only team in the league without a regulation loss when leading after a period this season. The Jets have gone 26-0-3 when leading after the first period and 36-0-1 when ahead after the second.

Up next

Stars play at Colorado on Sunday, and Jets visit Seattle.

