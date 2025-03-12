Bellows scores tiebreaking goal in 3rd period as Predators beat Sharks 3-2 View Photo

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Kieffer Bellows scored his first NHL goal in nearly two years, and the Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and Steven Stamkos also scored for Nashville, which won its fourth straight. Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots.

Patrick Giles and Collin Graf scored in the third period to tie it for San Jose, and Alexandar Georgiev had 16 saves. The Sharks have lost three straight.

Bellows scored the tiebreaking goal at 6:32 of the third period for his first goal since March 25, 2023 while playing for the New York Islanders.

Forsberg and Stamkos scored power-play goals in the first period to gave Nashville a 2-0 lead.

Giles and Graf tied it with goals 14 seconds apart early in the third period.

Takeaways

Predators: Nashville has its longest winning streak since a five-game streatch Jan. 14-23.

Sharks: San Jose, last in the league with 43 points, has lost 11 of 13 (2-8-3).

Key moment

About 2 1/2 minutes after Graf’s tying goal for San Jose, Bellows put the Predators back ahead. Georgiev dropped the puck behind the net toward defenseman Mario Ferraro, but Forsberg skated in and knocked back towards Bellows in front while falling down, and Bellows skated to his left and put it past the goalie.

Key stat

The Predators dominated special teams play, going 2 for 5 on the power play and 2 for 2 on the penalty-kill.

Up next

Predators visit Anaheim on Friday, Sharks host Chicago on Thursday.

