Danault, Byfield score in 2nd period as Kings beat Islanders 4-1 View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault and Quinton Byfield scored in the second period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Vladislav Gavrikov and Drew Doughty also scored for the Kings, who have won three straight after losing five in a row (0-3-2). Darcy Kuemper finished with 33 saves to get his 20th win of the season.

Anders Lee scored and Ilya Sorokin had 28 saves for the Islanders, who had two goals disallowed for goalie interference. New York has lost two straight and three of the last five.

Gavrikov gave the Kings a 1-0 lead on a one-timer with 4 1/2 minutes to go in the first period.

Lee tied it for the Islanders on a shot from the inside edge of the left circle 8 1/2 minutes into the second.

Danault put the Kings back ahead 37 seconds later from a similar spot on the other end of the ice, and Byfield made it 3-1 with short-handed goal on a breakaway with 6 minutes remaining in the middle period.

Doughty added an empty-net short-handed goal with 1:17 left.

Takeaways

Islanders: After winning four of five to move three points out of a wild card spot, the Islanders have lost two straight and now sit five points out with 18 games remaining.

Kings: Los Angeles, third in the Pacific Division, moved one point behind second-pla

Key moment

Anthony Duclair appeared to tie the score 2-2 for the Islanders midway through the second period, but the Kings challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was disallowed after a review. Byfield then put the Kings ahead by two 3 1/2 minutes later. Lee also had a goal disallowed for goalie interference with 2:05 remaining in the middle period.

Key stat

Los Angeles came in 11th on the penalty-kill at 80.9% and went 8 for 8 against the Islanders while scoring their third and fourth short-handed goals of the season.

Up next

Islanders host Edmonton on Friday. and Kings host Washington on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl