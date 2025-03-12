Slafkovsky helps Canadiens beat struggling Canucks 4-2 to move closer to wild card spot View Photo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and two assists as the Montreal Canadiens beat the struggling Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield each had a goal and an assist, and Mike Matheson added an empty-netter in the final minute for the Canadiens. Sam Montembault finished with 29 saves to help Montreal win for the sixth time in eight games (6-1-1) and pull into tie with Boston and the New York Rangers, two points behind Columbus for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Filip Hronek had a goal and an assist and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks. Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves.

Trailing 3-2, Vancouver pushed for the equalizer late, pulling Lankinen in favor of an extra attacker with less than two minutes left, but Montreal’s defense smothered the offensive onslaught before Matheson sent a puck into the empty net with 17 seconds to go.

Takeaways

Canucks: Vancouver’s offense has largely dried up in recent weeks. The Canucks have not scored more than three goals in 15 games dating back to Jan. 29 when they beat the Blues 5-2 in St. Louis.

Canadiens: Montreal’s top line has been hot since returning from the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off break. Suzuki has five goals and 10 assists in eight games, Caufield has scored six goals and three assists, and Slafkovsky has four goals and four assists.

Key moment

Midway through the second period, Slafkovsky picked off a loose puck and sliced a quick pass up ice to Suzuki. The Canadiens’ captain drove up the ice, then sent the puck to Caufield, who tapped it in back door to give Montreal a 3-0 lead with his team-leading 32nd goal of the season at 8:59.

Key stat

The Canucks are the only team in the NHL that has not posted a third-period comeback this season. Vancouver is now 0-19-4 when trailing after the second period.

Up next

Canadiens visit Seattle on Wednesday, and Canucks play at Calgary.

