Ullmark stops 48 shots, Cozens scores winner as Senators edge Red Wings 2-1 View Photo

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Linus Ullmark demonstrated why the Ottawa Senators traded for him last year as the gifted netminder turned away 48 shots on Monday night in a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Ullmark, making his eighth consecutive start, was at his best in the second period when he stopped all 27 shots he faced, tying a franchise record.

Dylan Cozens scored his first as a Senator, and David Perron also scored.

Dylan Larkin beat Ullmark short side in the third period. Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Red Wings.

Petr Mrazek, acquired from Chicago on Friday, dressed for his first game back with the Red Wings. Craig Smith made his Detroit debut.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Detroit’s scoring has dried up during this six-game skid. The Red Wings have managed more than two goals just once in that span.

Senators: The win put Ottawa into the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of Columbus and three in front of the New York Rangers.

Key moment

The winning goal came on a power play, Ottawa’s advantage was mitigated when Tim Stützle broke his stick on a shot from the point. A long part of the broken stick went sailing all the way behind the net, where Brady Tkachuk was able to control the puck and send it to an open Jake Sanderson in front. One more pass to Cozens and the puck was in the net.

Key stat

Detroit had 27 shots on goal in the second period, the most by any team in any period this season, but still couldn’t score. The last time a team took that many shots in a period without scoring was when Carolina had 28 fruitless shots in the third period of a 5-3 loss to Nashville on Jan. 5, 2023.

Up next

Red Wings host Buffalo on Wednesday, and Senators play at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL