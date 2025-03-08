Jeremy Swayman stops 26 shots to lead the Bruins over the Lightning 4-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Swayman stopped all 26 shots he faced to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Cole Koepke scored twice against his former team. Mark Kastelic and Nikita Zadorov also scored for Boston which won for just the second time in 10 games.

Swayman recorded his fourth shutout of the season and 16th of his career.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 21 saves for Tampa Bay.

Boston took the lead after Casey Mittelstadt intercepted a Nick Perbix pass in the neutral zone and found Koepke. As Koepke cut to the net and tried to slip a puck through the pads that Vasilevskiy stopped, Oliver Bjorkstrand tried to clear the puck out of the paint but hit Vasilevskiy’s pad and the puck rebounded into the net at 10:32 of the second period.

Takeaways

Bruins: Swayman’s last win came Feb. 4 against Minnesota. He was 0-4-2 in his previous six starts. … Boston entered the game with a 2-10-1 road record since Dec. 31. … Mittelstadt, acquired from Colorado on Friday, picked up an assist in his Boston debut.

Lightning: Defenseman Victor Hedman took part in pregame warmup but missed the game with a lower-body injury and is considered day to day. … Tampa Bay’s seven-game home winning streak was snapped.

Key moment

Brandon Hagel had the tying goal on his stick with Tampa Bay down 1-0 in the third period as the puck was in the crease and the net open, but Swayman was able to get his stick on the attempt stop at 4:20.

Key stat

Tampa Bay was shutout for the second time in 16 games after going 113 consecutive games without being shutout between Nov. 14, 2023, and Jan. 25, 2025.

Up Next

On Tuesday, Boston will host Florida and the Lightning visit Carolina.

By ERIK ERLENDSSON

Associated Press