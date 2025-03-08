Connor Bedard scores in overtime to lift Blackhawks to 4-3 win over Utah

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard scored 3:10 into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Friday night.

Bedard’s 17th goal of the season helped the Blackhawks escape with a victory after squandering a 3-1 lead.

Wyatt Kaiser, Ilya Mikheyev and Frank Nazar scored during a 5-minute span in the second period to put the Blackhawks up by two. Spencer Knight finished with 36 saves.

Nick Schmaltz, John Marino and Clayton Keller scored for Utah, which lost for the third time in 10 games. Karel Vejmelka had 21 saves.

Utah battled back in the third. scoring on Marino’s shot from the point before Keller’s power-play equalizer with 7:44 remaining.

Utah had several chances in OT, but Knight stopped both shots on goal.

Takeaways

Utah: This was the fifth time this season that Utah allowed three or more goals in the second period.

Blackhawks: This was Chicago’s 42nd blown lead of the season, which is the fourth-most in the NHL.

Key moment

Knight stopped all 15 shots he faced in the second period.

Key stat

Kaiser has two goals in his last four games after scoring just once in the first 35.

Up next

Utah hosts Toronto on Monday, and Blackhawks visit Nashville on Saturday.

