Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor score as the Jets pull away for a 6-1 win at the Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the third consecutive game and had two assists, Kyle Connor added his 33rd goal of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Friday night.

Ehlers connected on a wrist shot with 30 seconds left in the second period, putting the Jets up 3-0. Ehlers had an assist on Josh Morrissey’s power-play goal earlier in the second and Cole Perfetti’s goal in the third, giving him five points in his last three games.

Alex Iafallo and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets, who have won back-to-back games after dropping three in a row. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots for his NHL-leading 37th victory.

Dawson Mercer scored for the Devils with a slap shot in the opening minute of the third to make it 3-1, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a third consecutive loss.

Takeaways

Jets: Ehlers now has 56 points in 55 games, putting him on pace for his most efficient season in his 10th year with Winnipeg.

Devils: Despite allowing at least five goals twice in its last five games, New Jersey remains securely in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Key moment

With the Devils starting to find a little momentum to start the third, Lowry scored unassisted for his second goal in two games after going seven games without a point.

Key stat

The Jets haven’t squandered a three-goal lead since 2022.

Up next

Jets play at Carolina on Sunday, and Devils visit Philadelphia.

