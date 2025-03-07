Evan Bouchard scores late in OT to lift the Oilers past the Canadiens, 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored off Connor McDavid’s nifty centering pass after McDavid circled the Montreal zone late in overtime to the give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 victory over the Canadiens on Thursday night.

Leon Draisaitl scored his NHL-leading 46th goal and assisted on Bouchard’s goal. Corey Perry also scored and Stuart Skinner made 25 saves. The Oilers had lost six of seven, and the Canadiens had won five in a row.

Cole Caufield scored his 31st for Montreal, and Joel Armia also beat Skinner. Sam Montembeault stopped 29 shots.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Montreal remained a point out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Oilers: Draisaitl extended his points streak to 13 games. He has 10 goals in his last 10 games.

Key moment

After a scoreless third period, Edmonton put the game away with just 6.9 seconds remaining in overtime as McDavid circled the zone before sending a saucer pass to a hard-charging Bouchard.

Key stat

Draisaitl broke a tie with Mark Messier for fourth place on the Oilers’ career goals list with 393. Wayne Gretzky tops the list with 583, followed by Jari Kurri with 474 and Glenn Anderson with 417.

Up nex

t

Both teams are in action Saturday night. The Canadiens are at Calgary, and the Oilers host Dallas.

___

