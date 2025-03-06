Golden Knights top Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight win View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights won their third straight, 5-2 over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

The Golden Knights, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games, increased their lead in the Pacific Division to six points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers.

At 23-6-3, the Golden Knights are one of only four teams with an NHL-high 23 home wins.

Brett Howden and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Golden Knights while Adin Hill made 29 saves.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner scored Toronto’s goals. Joseph Woll allowed three goals and made four saves for the Maple Leafs before being pulled for Anthony Stolarz, who allowed two goals and stopped 16 shots.

Takeaways

Toronto: The Maple Leafs, who dropped to 18-10-2 away from Toronto, had their four-game road win streak snapped.

Vegas: With his goal and assist, Hanifin has now posted three consecutive multipoint games, the longest stretch in his career. Hanifin has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last seven games.

Key moment

Just moments into the second period, Eichel backhanded a pass from his knees to Hanifin, whose shot from the high slot gave Vegas a 4-0 lead. Eichel’s assist was his career-high tying 54th of the season. With his goal and assist, Eichel is now four points shy of tying teammate William Karlsson’s single-season franchise points record of 78.

Key stat

Hertl, who continued his offensive surge with his fourth goal in six games, is fourth in the NHL with 14 goals since Jan. 7.

Up next

The Golden Knights host Pittsburgh on Friday night while the Maple Leafs continue their road trip in Denver against the Avalanche on Saturday.

