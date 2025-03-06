Tim Stützle’s OT goal lifts Senators over Blackhawks 4-3 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored on a deflection off his skate at 46 seconds of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Off a turnover, Stutzle raced deep into the zone and cut across the crease, with the puck striking his skate and going past goalie Arvid Soderblom.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk opened the scoring with his team-leading 24th goal. David Perron and Josh Norris also scored for Ottawa.

Blackhawks center Ryan Donato scored his 100th career goal midway through the first period. Donato has four goals in his last three games and a six-game point streak. Teuvo Teravainen and Craig Smith also scored for Chicago.

Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa won 57.8% of the faceoffs.

Blackhawks: Teravainen scored in the first period on Chicago’s only power play. He was called for the Blackhawks only penalty 5:24 into the third period.

Key moment

Stützle ended up in the net with his OT goal after Wyatt Kaiser grabbed him to try to prevent Stützle from getting a shot off.

Key stat

Stützle has a 13-game point streak with five goals and 14 assists.

Up next

The Senators host the New York Rangers on Saturday. The Blackhawks host Utah on Friday night to wrap up a three-game homestand.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

