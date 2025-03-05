O’Reilly, Stamkos lead Predators to 6-3 win over Bruins View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored twice and had an assist, Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists and the Nashville Predators picked up a rare road win with a 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Tommy Novak and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Nashville, which entered the game with an NHL-worst six wins on the road this season. Mark Jankowski added an empty-net goal late in the third period for the Predators.

Nashville goalie Juuse Saros finished with 18 saves as the Predators kept the Bruins from generating any energy from the start.

Charlie Coyle, Jordan Oesterle and Morgan Geekie scored for Boston. David Pastrnak, whose 17-game point streak ended Sunday in a 1-0 shutout at Minnesota, had two assists. Jeremy Swayman had 24 saves for Boston, which lost for the sixth time in seven games.

The Bruins were without captain Brad Marchand, who is out with an upper-body injury from a hit that sent him face-first into the boards in the opening period of a win Saturday at Pittsburgh.

Takeaways

Nashville improved to 6-16-4 against the Eastern Conference and two of those wins came against the Bruins, who were shut out 4-0 in Nashville on Oct. 22.

Key moment

O’Reilly’s second goal of the night came just 1:03 after Marchessault gave Nashville a 4-3 lead with a goal midway through the third, deflating any energy the Bruins had after tying it at 3-all on Geekie’s goal 5:35 into the third.

Key stat

Boston had just five shots on goal in the opening period and only eight in both the second and third against the tight-checking Predators.

Up next

The Predators are back at home Thursday when they host the Seattle Kraken. The Bruins are on the road for the next two games, starting Thursday night at the Carolina Hurricanes.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press