Philip Broberg scores twice as the Blues beat the Capitals 5-2 to move closer to a playoff spot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Philip Broberg scored twice to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Thursday night, inching closer to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and handing the top team in the East a rare second loss in a row.

Dylan Holloway and Colton Parayko also scored and Jake Neighbours had an empty-net goal for the Blues, who have won three straight to stay in contention with the March 7 NHL trade deadline fast approaching. Moves general manager Doug Armstrong made last summer in signing Broberg and Holloway to offer sheets, poaching them from Edmonton, keep paying dividends for St. Louis, which got 16 saves from backup Joel Hofer.

Winger Tom Wilson was a late scratch because of illness for the Capitals, who dropped back-to-back games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 16-17 despite goals from Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor McMichael. Charlie Lindgren allowed four goals on 18 shots, and Alex Ovechkin remains 12 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career record.

Takeaways

Blues: In captain Brayden Schenn’s 1,000th regular-season game in the league, his teammates brought some of their best, perhaps making Armstrong pause instead of selling at the deadline.

Capitals: For as well as things had been going before the week started, it looks like this team has hit a midseason lull.

Key moment

After McMichael tied it at 2 late in the second period, Holloway and Parayko scored 35 seconds apart to quiet the crowd that had just gotten back into the game.

Key stat

Holloway’s goal was his 18th in 60 games this season. He had 14 in 115, counting the playoffs, with the Oilers.

Up next

The Blues return home to face Los Angeles on Saturday night, while the Capitals host Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon.

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer