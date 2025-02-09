Tomas Hertl scores late PP goal, Golden Knights rally past Bruins 4-3 View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored with 70 seconds left — less than a minute after Vegas had a goal waived off for goaltender interference — and the Golden Knights rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Mark Stone had a power-play goal for the Golden Knights, and Pavel Dorofeyev and Zach Whitecloud also scored. It was their second straight victory after a four-game skid.

Boston captain Brad Marchand reached the 20-goal mark for his 12th straight season. Nikita Zadorov and Morgan Geekie also scored for the Bruins, and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves.

Bruins star David Pastrnak extended his point streak to 13 games with an assist.

Boston opened a 3-1 lead on Geekie’s 17th goal with 4:53 left in the second period. But Whitecloud scored in the closing seconds of the second, and Dorofeyev beat Swayman with a wrist shot from the right circle 4:45 into the third.

Marchand scored 3:17 into the opening period, banging in a shot from the edge of the crease off a nice feed from Zadorov.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Closed out a 2-2 road trip. They were coming off a 3-1 victory over New Jersey on Thursday.

Bruins: Pastrnak has been terrific, but he has some work to do to match the team-record point streak of 20 games, set by Bronco Horvath from December 1959 to February 1960.

Key moment

With Vegas on a power play, Hertl turned in the slot and beat Swayman with a wrist shot for his 21st goal.

Key stat

The Golden Knights entered converting on 27.3% of their power-play chances this season. They went 2 for 4.

Up next

With the NHL’s two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-off, the Golden Knights will be off until Feb. 22 when they host Vancouver, and the Bruins host Anaheim that same day.

