Stolarz makes 27 saves to help Maple Leafs beat Kraken 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves in his first start since Dec. 12 to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Thursday night.

Philippe Myers, Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies scored for the Leafs.

Eeli Tolvanen had the Kraken’s only goal, spoiling Stolarz’s shutout bid in the third period. Joey Daccord made 27 saves in his third straight start.

Myers opened the scoring 7:23 into the first period for his first goal of the season and first since 2022. McMann doubled Toronto’s lead on the power play after a high-sticking double-minor taken by Chandler Stephenson.

Knies extended his goal streak to three games with 7:23 remaining in the second period. The Kraken didn’t initiate a coach’s challenge, but the goal was reviewed for a high stick on the play. Knies’ goal stood, confirming the initial call on the ice.

Despite rallying to tie the game with two goals against Detroit on Tuesday, Seattle failed to score again after Tolvanen did 5:43 into the final period.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Toronto is on a three-game win streak.

Kraken: Have allowed seven goals over their last three first periods. Seattle lost all three games.

Key moment

Myers was penalized for interference against André Burakovsky 8:51 into the first period. Over the next two minutes, the Leafs were the only team to record any shots on goal with four despite being short-handed.

Key stat

Toronto killed all five of Seattle’s power plays.

Up next

Both teams are in action again Saturday for their final games before the Four Nations break. The Calgary Flames host the Kraken and the Maple Leafs visit the Vancouver Canucks.

By ALLYSON BALLARD

Associated Press