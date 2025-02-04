Gaudette and Perron lead Senators over Predators 5-2 View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Adam Gaudette and David Perron each scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

Jake Sanderson, Shane Pinto and Ridly Greig also scored and Anton Forsberg made 25 saves for Ottawa, winners of five straight.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Marchessault also scored and Juuse Saros made 33 saves for the Predators, losers of five in a row.

Forsberg scored the game’s first goal at 3:59 of the second period.

Gaudette tied it midway through the second, converting a rebound of a Tim Stutzle shot.

With the assist, Stutzle at 23 years and 19 days old, became the youngest Senator to record 300 points.

Marchessault tied the game 47 seconds into the third, but Pinto responded at 6:17 and Perron scored his first of the season on the power play with 5:54 remaining to seal the game.

Takeaways

Senators: A strong team at home this season, the victory brought the Senators’ road record to .500 at 13-13-2. They play their next three on the road.

Predators: After posting a season-high five-game winning streak, the Predators have dropped their last five, likely dashing any already slim chances of making the playoffs.

Key moment

Ottawa regained the lead on Pinto’s goal at 6:17 of the third after the Predators drew even in the first minute of the period.

Key stat

Roman Josi played his 957th career game, all with Nashville. He surpassed David Legwand as the player with the most games played in Nashville’s franchise history.

Up next

The Senators visit Tampa Bay for games against the Lightning Tuesday and Thursday, while the Predators visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press