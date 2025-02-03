Blues beat Utah 2-1 on Jordan Kyrou’s late goal to snap 4-game losing streak View Photo

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Kyrou broke a tie on a slap shot at 7:13 of the third period, Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Utah Hockey Club 2-1 on Sunday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Alexandre Texier opened the scoring for the Blues late in the first period. St. Louis beat Utah for the first time this season after losing two previous meetings.

Michael Kesselring tied it for Utah early in the third. Connor Ingram made 27 saves as Utah dropped it third straight at home.

Texier threaded the puck between Ingram’s legs off a wrist shot with 2:19 left in the first. Kesselring tied it at 3:27 of the third on a long-distance slap shot.

Takeaways

Blues: St. Louis imposed its will on defense early, posting a 15-6 advantage in shots on goal during the first period.

Utah: An inability to consistently pressure the goal contrasted Utah’s earlier wins over the Blues where it averaged 4 goals.

Key moment

Kesselring injected brief life into a potential Utah rally with his 67-foot blast. Kyrou’s go-ahead goal gave St. Louis enough of a cushion to snap the four-game skid.

Key stat

St. Louis improved to 14-1-2 this season when leading after the first period. The Blues have 17 wins in 25 games where they’ve scored first.

Up Next

Both teams are back in action Tuesday niht. St. Louis opens a six-game homestand against Edmonton, while Utah hosts Philadelphia.

