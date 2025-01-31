Ovechkin moves within 19 goals of breaking Gretzky’s NHL record, scoring in Capitals’ OT loss

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Ovechkin moved within 19 goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record, scoring on a late power play in the Washington Capitals’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Ovechkin scored his 23nd goal of the season to push his career total to 876. Gretzky scored 894 goals in the NHL.

Ovechkin pulled the Capitals to 4-3 on a long wrist shot with 6:59 left. The 39-year-old Russian star then set up Dylan Strome’s tying goal with 5:29 remaining. Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa at 1:46 of overtime.

Josh Norris scored for Ottawa on a second-period penalty shot and Ridly Greig, Shane Pinto and Jake Sanderson added goals, with Pinto also missing on a penalty shot. Anton Forsberg made 31 saves.

Stromme scored twice and Connor McMichael also scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 29 shots.

Takeaways

Capitals: Washington was 1 for 6 on the power play.

Senators: Ottawa scored two power-play goals, on the short-handed penalty shot and short-handed.

Up next

Washington hosts Winnipeg on Saturday night. Ottawa hosts Minnesota on Saturday night.

___

