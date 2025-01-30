Crosby scores in OT to give Penguins 3-2 win over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored at 3:54 of overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Pettersson and Erik Karlsson scored in regulation as Pittsburgh snapped a three-game losing streak. Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.

Mikhail Sergachev and Michael Carcone scored for Utah, and Connor Ingram had 25 saves.

In the extra period, Crosby got a drop pass from Cody Glass at the bottom of the left circle, skated across the front of the goal and put a backhander over Ingram’s left pad.

Sergachev, back in Utah’s lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury, opened the scoring with a power-play goal with 5:09 left in the first period.

Pettersson tied it at 6:40 of the second, before Carcone put Utah back ahead less than 2 minutes later.

Karlsson tied it at 6:17 of the third.

Takeaways

Utah: Utah remained in sixth place in the Central Division, just one point behind St. Louis.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins finished 3-4-0 on a seven-game trip.

Key moment

Karlsson picked up a loose puck at the blue line as Utah was trying to clear it, and skated in on the right side and beat Ingram up high to tie the score in the third period.

Key stat

The Penguins improved to 9-17-5 when giving up the first goal.

Up Next

Utah hosts Columbus on Friday, and Penguins host Nashville on Saturday.

By ALEX VEJAR

Associated Press