Logan Thompson stops 32 shots and Capitals down Flames 3-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Logan Thompson made 32 saves, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas scored goals, and the Washington Capitals beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Blake Coleman scored on the power play for Calgary and Dustin Wolf had 20 stops.

Thompson was especially sharp early as the Flames outshot the visitors 13-5 in the first period. He made a pad save off Ryan Lomberg on a breakaway and a stick save off Nazem Kadri on a partial breakaway.

One day after signing a six-year contract extension worth $35.1 million, Thompson made it six straight wins while improving to 11-0-1 in his last dozen starts.

Takeaways

Capitals: In his first game back in Calgary, Andrew Mangiapane got a warm reception from the crowd after a video tribute in the first period recognized the nine years the left winger spent with the organization.

Flames: Tyson Barrie returned to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 12. A healthy scratch the past 31 games, the veteran defenseman returned from a two-game conditioning loan to the AHL to set up Coleman’s goal with a shot from the blue line.

Key moment

Shortly after Coleman tied the game 1-1 at 12:17 of the second, the Flames’ right-winger put his team down two men when nine seconds into a penalty kill, he grabbed a rebound out of the air and threw the puck. Penalized for closing his hand on the puck, it took the Capitals just 18 seconds to take advantage of the five-on-three with Strome lifting a backhand into the top corner from the side of the crease.

Key stat

It was just the third time Wolf has lost at home this season. He entered the game 12-2-1 with a .936 save percentage on home ice.

Up next

Capitals: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Flames: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl