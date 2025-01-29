Connor Bedard’s spectacular goal sparks Blackhawks to 4-1 win over Lightning View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Connor Bedard scored from a seemingly impossible angle, Arvid Soderblom stopped 34 shots and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Landon Slaggert, Ryan Donato and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for Chicago, which won for just the third time in 18 games this season when trailing after the first period.

The 19-year-old Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, sparked the Blackhawks on a power play midway through the second. He drifted to near the bottom of the right circle before firing a shot through a tiny window that got past goaltender Jonas Johansson and hit the left post for his 14th goal of the season.

Johansson finished with 16 saves. Brayden Point scored early in the first period for Tampa Bay, which has lost four of five.

Slaggert put the Blackhawks ahead late in the second and Donato scored midway through the third. Teravainen added an empty-netter.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: Chicago snapped a seven-game skid on the road (0-6-1), winning for the first time since Dec. 9 at the New York Rangers. … The Blackhawks beat Tampa Bay in regulation for just the second time in the past 16 meetings.

Lightning: G Andrei Vasilevskiy missed the game with an illness, and 27-year-old emergency backup Kyle Konin dressed for his fourth career NHL game. … Tampa Bay’s four-game home winning streak ended.

Key moment

Chicago had a 5-on-3 power play that lasted 1:37 but failed to capitalize. However, Bedard scored with 5 seconds left on the second half of the man advantage.

Key stat

After going 3 for 3 on the power play against Chicago on Friday, the Lightning went 0 for 3 on Tuesday.

Up next

The Blackhawks play at Carolina on Thursday, when the Lightning host Los Angeles.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By ERIK ERLENDSSON

Associated Press