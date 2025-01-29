Svechnikov scores twice as Hurricanes defeat Rangers 4-0 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and added an assist, Frederik Andersen made 22 saves, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the fifth time in their last six games. The Rangers lost their second in a row after earning points in 10 straight games.

The shutout was Andersen’s first this season and the 28th of his career. He has won three straight since his return after knee surgery to improve to 6-1-0.

Svechnikov scored 56 seconds into the game with assists from Hurricanes newcomer Taylor Hall and Jesperi Kotkaniemi. It was the fifth time this season the Rangers have allowed a goal in the first minute.

Svechnikov scored again at 19:29 of the second after Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck had a chance on a rush as a penalty was expiring and tried to drop the puck for Reilly Smith. That attempt failed and Svechnikov finished off a three-on-one break by tapping in a pass from Mikko Rantanen, another new Hurricane.

Svechnikov also saved a goal midway through the second, deflecting a shot by Rangers forward Sam Carrick.

Aho made it 3-0 at 1:04 of the third and Jarvis scored another 2:30 into the period.

Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves for the Rangers.

Takeaways

Rangers: Finished January with a 8-3-3 mark after going 3-10-0 in December.

Hurricanes: Carolina improved to 14-4-3 against Metropolitan Division opponents.

Key moment

Andersen kicked away an opportunity by Rangers forward Chris Kreider on the power play midway through the second.

Key stat

Svechnikov had three or more points for the third time this season. He had three in a win over Boston on Oct. 31 and four points in a 5-3 win over Colorado on Dec. 5.

Up Next

Rangers: Visit the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Hurricanes: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press