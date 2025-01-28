Conor Garland scores twice to help Canucks beat Blues 5-2 View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Conor Garland had two goals, and J.T. Miller and Pius Suter also scored to help the Vancouver Canucks beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Monday night.

Tyler Myers added an empty-net goal, and Kevin Lankinen made 24 saves for the Canucks.

Dylan Holloway and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis, which has lost three straight for the third time this season. Jordan Binnington gave up three goals on 18 shots before being pulled midway through the second period. Joel Hofer made 10 saves in relief.

Suter scored his 12th goal of the season short-handed with 6:24 remaining in the second period to put Vancouver ahead 4-1 after Holloway scored earlier in the period.

Binnington made 15 saves for St. Louis before being pulled after J.T. Miller scored his ninth goal of the season 8:26 into the second period.

Garland scored his second goal of the game and 13th of the season on a power play with 4:07 left in the first to give the Canucks a 2-0 lead. The advantage resulted from St. Louis’ failed challenge for goaltender interference.

Quinn Hughes assisted on Garland’s first goal 2:52 into the game giving him five goals and three assists while scoring at least one point in his last six games.

Takeaways

Canucks: Vancouver has won consecutive games for the first time since beating Buffalo and Detroit on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.

Blues: St. Louis struggled to generate offense as it had in the previous two games of a three-game homestand.

Key moment

St. Louis appeared to tie the score at 1-all after Tyler Tucker shot the puck past Lankinen with 5:00 remaining. However, referee TJ Luxmore immediately blew the play dead for goaltender interference. St. Louis challenged the play, but the call on the ice was confirmed, and the Canucks scored on the ensuing power play.

Key stat

Vancouver is 13-1-4 when scoring at least four goals in a game.

Up Next

Canucks play at Nashville on Wednesday, and Blues visit Colorado on Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press