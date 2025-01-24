Zach Hyman has 2 goals and an assist for the Oilers in a 6-2 win over the Canucks

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 on Thursday night.

Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for the Oilers, who have won nine of their last 12 games. Calvin Pickard made 24 stops in net.

Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek replied for the Canucks, who have lost eight of 10. Thatcher Demko made 28 saves.

The win came five days after the Canucks beat Edmonton 3-2 in a chippy game at Vancouver.

Oilers superstar Connor McDavid and Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers sat out Thursday after receiving three-game suspensions for cross-checking in that earlier game.

Takeaways

Canucks: Demko has been nowhere near his Vezina finalist form from last season. He fell to 3-5-3 with the loss.

Oilers: Draisaitl extended his overall point streak to eight games and his home point streak to 17 games. He has at least one point in 22 of his last 23 games.

Key moment

The Oilers grabbed a 2-0 lead on the power play with 5:38 left in the first period as Nugent-Hopkins came out from behind the net and sent it to Draisaitl, who blasted his league-leading 35th goal of the season. Then, just 20 seconds later, Mattias Ekholm sent a backhander behind the net to Henrique, who scored his seventh of the season.

Key stat

The Canucks have outscored their opponents at even strength in just three of their last 16 games and haven’t won consecutive games in regulation since late November.

Up next

Canucks: Host Washington on Saturday night.

Oilers: Host Buffalo on Saturday.

