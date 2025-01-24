Hurricanes score 5 times in the 2nd period and beat Blue Jackets 7-4 for 4th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis had two goals and two assists and Sebastian Aho added a goal and two assists as the Carolina Hurricanes scored five goals in the second period and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 on Thursday night.

Eric Robinson, Jackson Blake, Jordan Martinook and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for Carolina. Jarvis closed the scoring with an empty-netter. Martin Necas had two assists as the Hurricanes won their fourth straight.

Goalie Frederik Andersen, playing his second game since returning from a months-long absence due to injury, had 18 saves in his 300th NHL victory and assisted on Carolina’s second goal.

Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko scored in the first period and James van Riemsdyk and Dmitri Voronkov added goals in the second for Columbus. Daniil Tarasov had 36 saves.

The Hurricanes erased a two-goal deficit with five goals in the first 12 minutes of the second period and had a 24-3 edge in shots in the second period.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus struck for two goals in the first 10 minutes against a Carolina team that had allowed 0.79 goals in the first period. Marchenko has five goals in three games against the Hurricanes this season.

Hurricanes: Jarvis has nine goals in the last 10 games, helping the team to its longest winning streak since early November.

Key moment

The Hurricanes unloaded for five goals in an 8-minute, 46-second stretch for the fifth-quickest five-goal stretch in franchise history.

Key stat

The Hurricanes had a five-goal period for the second time this season. They scored five in the third period of a Nov. 25 home comeback against the Dallas Stars.

Up next

The Blue Jackets host Los Angeles on Saturday for their only home game during a stretch of more than two weeks. The Hurricanes are at the New York Islanders on Saturday.

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press