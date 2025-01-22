Shesterkin saves 20 shots as Rangers down Senators 5-0 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves, Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and an assist and the New York Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Arthur Kaliyev, Matt Rempe, Artemi Panarin and Will Cuylle also scored for the Rangers, who are 7-1-3 since Jan. 2 and have won three straight at home.

The shutout was Shesterkin’s third this season and the 18th of his career.

Lafreniere beat Ottawa netminder Leevi Merilainen for his 13th goal at 18:48 of the first.

Kaliyev made it 2-0 at 1:50 of the middle period with his second goal as a Ranger since being claimed off waivers from Los Angeles on Jan. 6.

Kaliyev appeared to score again at 4:59 but the goal was waved off for offside. Rangers forward Sam Carrick had a goal negated for the same reason just before Lafreniere’s goal.

Anton Forsberg replaced Merilainen in net for Ottawa after the challenge on Kaliyev’s play.

Merilainen made 14 saves before his departure. Forsberg finished with 10 saves.

Rempe scored his first this season at 3:34 of the third, depositing a backhand past Forsberg. Panarin made it 4-0 with his 20th goal on the power play at 9:01 before Cuylle completed the scoring at 9:57.

The Senators were 5-0-1 in their last six games before Tuesday.

Takeaways

Rangers: Improved to 11-9-2 at home after struggling with one win in six home contests in December.

Senators: Lost for the first time in regulation since Jan. 9.

Key moment

Rempe’s goal was his first in 12 games this season. He was suspended in late December for eight games after a hit on Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

Key stat

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox had two assists to move him one point ahead of Hall of Famer Harry Howell into fifth on the franchise list for points by a defenseman.

Up Next

Rangers: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Senators: Visit the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

BY ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press