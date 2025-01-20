Coyle scores 2 in 3rd period, eclipses fellow BU Terrier Celebrini and Bruins beat Sharks 6-3 View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored a pair of third-period goals, stealing the spotlight from fellow Boston University product Macklin Celebrini in his first game back at the TD Garden as an NHLer and leading the Bruins to a 6-3 victory over San Jose on Monday.

It was Boston’s 14th straight victory over the Sharks.

Coyle converted a backhanded pass from Matt Poitras to make it 3-3 with about 12 minutes left in the game for his first goal since Dec. 27. He made it 4-3 four minutes later on a shot that bounced off goalie Yaroslav Askarov’s pads and into the net.

It was the second own goal for San Jose on the day: David Pastrnak’s second-period score ricocheted off Sharks defenseman Jake Walman, who was standing at the top of the crease when the Bruins forward banked the puck into the net off his skates.

Vinni Lettieri scored Boston’s first goal, and Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm added empty netters. Jonas Korpisalo stopped 25 shots for Boston.

Lexington, Massachusetts, native and Boston College product Will Smith had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who have not beaten the Bruins since 2016. Askarov made 27 saves as San Jose lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Takeaways

Sharks: It was a Beanpot kind of day at the TD Garden, with Smith — a former BC Eagle who was taken fourth overall in the 2023 draft — picking up two points while Celebrini got shut out.

Bruins: Showed improved defense even as top blue liner Charlie McAvoy missed his third straight game.

Key moment

Smith got a cheer from a sizable crowd of supporters when he tied the game at 2-2 midway through the second period.

Key stat

The Bruins had been outshot in six straight games before having a 33-28 edge over the Sharks on Monday.

Up Next

The Sharks finish off a back-to-back in Nashville on Tuesday night and the Bruins are at New Jersey on Wednesday night before coming back home to play Ottawa on Thursday.

