Quinn Hughes scores 2 power-play goals as Canucks beat Oilers 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored two power-play goals and the struggling Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Danton Heinen also scored and J.T. Miller had two assists as the Canucks won for just the second time in eight games (2-4-2). Thatcher Demko had 13 saves.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice for the Oilers, and leads the NHL with 33 goals. Stuart Skinner stopped 24 shots as Edmonton snapped a four-game winning streak with their second loss in 10 games.

Tempers flared in the final seconds of the game after Connor McDavid got tangled up with Canucks forward Conor Garland. Scrums between several players erupted, with McDavid and Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers both getting match penalties.

Takeaways

Canucks: After going four games without a power-play goal, Vancouver went 2 for 4 with the man advantage. The Canucks came in 15th in the league on the power play at 21%.

Oilers: Edmonton couldn’t finish the comeback in the third period, but rallying from a deficit is nothing new for the Oilers They overcame three-goal holes to win their two previous games and are 12-11-0 when giving up the first goal.

Key moment

Hughes fired a shot from the top of the faceoff circle at the 18-minute mark of the first period. The puck ticked off the stick of Edmonton forward Adam Henrique and sailed in past Skinner to give Vancouver a 3-0 lead.

Key stat

Hughes became the first Canucks defenseman to score two power-play goals in a game in nearly a decade. Yannick Weber was the last to accomplish the feat on April 9, 2015.

Up Next

Oilers host Washington on Tuesday, and Canucks play Buffalo to finish a three-game homestand.

___

