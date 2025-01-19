Trocheck scores in shootout, Shesterkin stops 27 shots as Rangers beat Blue Jackets 1-0 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored the only goal of the shootout, Igor Shesterkin stopped 27 shots and New York Rangers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Saturday night.

Shesterkin got his second shutout of the season and 17th of his career as the Rangers won their second straight. New York improved to 5-0-2 in its last seven games and 6-1-2 overall in January.

Daniil Tarasov had 26 saves and Columbus snapped a six-game winning streak.

In the shootout, Trocheck scored on the Rangers’ attempt in the second round, and Shesterkin denied tries by Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko on the Blue Jackets’ final two shots to preserve the win.

Both teams clogged the neutral zone most of the game in an attempt to limit the other to shots from the outside. And the few chances either team got in close were stuffed by the goalies.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus was expected near the bottom of the NHL standings this season, but came in holding the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Blue Jackets kept the Rangers to the outside, making it an easy night for Tarasov.

Rangers: New York was stymied by Columbus’ forecheck, unable to sustain time in the offensive zone.

Key moment

New York right wing Reilly Smith’s backcheck with 53.2 seconds left in the second period eliminated Columbus’ Mikael Pyythia’s semi-breakaway in a scoreless game.

Key stat

The Blue Jackets had 16 blocked shots.

Up Next

Rangers visit Montreal on Sunday, and Blue Jackets play at the New York Islanders on Monday.

