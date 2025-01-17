Couturier and Konecny lead Flyers to 5-3 win over Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist, Travis Konecny added three assists and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on Thursday night.

Morgan Frost, Garnet Hathaway, Cam York and Noah Cates also scored for Philadelphia. Samuel Ersson made 26 saves as the Flyers won for the third time in four games.

Joel Farabee had two assists following three consecutive games as a healthy scratch.

Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin stopped 19 shots after a two-game absence due to illness, but the Islanders lost their second straight.

Barzal trimmed New York’s deficit to 3-2 when he scored his fifth goal 30 seconds into the third period. However, the Flyers regained a two-goal lead when York beat Sorokin stick side at 5:16.

Lee got his 20th of the season at 17:16 on a power play. Cates scored an empty-net goal at 18:48.

Frost, Hathaway and Couturier each scored in the second period to give Philadelphia a 3-1 advantage.

Horvat opened the scoring with a power-play goal when he buried a pretty pass from Brock Nelson at 9:21 of the first.

Takeaways

Flyers: Ryan Poehling left with an upper-body injury and didn’t return following a dangerous collision with Islanders forward Max Tsyplakov. The play was reviewed but officials deemed the hit was not a penalty.

Islanders: Dropped to 9-11-2 at UBS Arena with their second consecutive loss against an Eastern Conference playoff contender to begin a seven-game homestand.

Key moment

Islanders defenseman Dennis Cholowski took an ill-advised penalty early in the third period, which expired two seconds before the Flyers stretched their lead to two goals. The 26-year-old was whistled for three penalties in the game.

Key stat

Horvat’s power-play goal snapped a 14-game team drought with the man advantage, dating to Dec. 8.

Up next

Flyers: Conclude a three-game trip Saturday at New Jersey.

Islanders: Host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

