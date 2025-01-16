McDavid scores twice, Oilers beat Wild 5-3 for seventh win in eight games

McDavid scores twice, Oilers beat Wild 5-3 for seventh win in eight games View Photo

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Wednesday for their seventh win in eight games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a goal and assist, and Zach Hyman started Edmonton’s comeback from a 2-0 deficit with his 15th goal of the season. Calvin Pickard had 31 saves.

Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi and Ryan Hartman scored for Minnesota, which has lost three of four as it deals with major injuries. Filip Gustavsson stopped 31 shots.

Boldy scored his 17th goal of the season on the power play 3:02 into the game and Rossi added another power-play tally for his 17th to make it 2-0 in the first period. But the Oilers had erased the deficit before the end of the first when McDavid scored his first on the power play.

Minnesota lost forward Marcus Johansson in the second after he took an elbow to the face from McDavid. No penalty was called on the play.

Takeaways

Oilers: With Hyman back to being productive on the first line, Edmonton is surging. Nugent-Hopkins is skating with Hyman and McDavid and has six goals in his last 10 games. Hyman has scored in two of three.

Wild: With four key players out in leading-scorer Kirill Kaprizov and defensemen Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin and Brock Faber, Minnesota has a hard time keeping pace with teams. The Wild have lost three of the four games Brodin and Faber have missed. Kaprizov missed his 10th straight game but has started skating.

Key moment

Hyman’s goal came just 21 seconds after Minnesota had taken a two-goal lead.

Key stat

Going 2 for 3 on the power play helped the Wild get a lead.

Up Next

Oilers visit Colorado on Thursday, and Wild play at Nashville on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press