Radek Faksa scores tiebreaking goal as Blues beat Flames 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Radek Faksa scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Faksa tipped in a shot by Tyler Tucker with 8:49 left. It was Faksa’s third goal of the season and first since Nov. 17.

Colton Parayko also scored and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves as the Blues won their fifth straight against the Flames. St. Louis is 9-1-0 in its last 10 games against Calgary.

Kevin Bahl scored and Dan Vladar made 23 saves for the Flames, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Parayko scored 49 seconds into the game. His ninth goal left him one short of his career high.

Bahl evened the game at 6:06 of the third period with his second goal of the season and first since Dec. 3.

Takeaways

Flames: Aside from Vladar starting in goal for Dustin Wolf, Calgary went with the same lineup of skaters in the second of back-to-back games after beating Chicago 5-2 on Monday.

Blues: The team responded to coach Jim Montgomery’s criticism after Saturday’s loss to Columbus by taking the early lead and bouncing back after the Flames tied it in the third.

Key moment

An effort play by Alexey Toropchenko led to Faksa’s goal. Toropchenko held a clearing attempt in the zone before getting the puck to Tucker, whose shot set up the tip-in.

Key stat

Parayko’s goal was the 70th of his career. He is fifth in franchise history for goals by a defenseman, behind Al MacInnis (127), Alex Pietrangelo (109), Chris Pronger (84) and Jeff Brown (80).

Up next

The clubs will meet again at St. Louis on Thursday night.

