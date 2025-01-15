Merilainen and Gaudette lead Senators to 2-0 win against Islanders View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves for his second shutout in three games and the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Islanders 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Adam Gaudette and Artem Zub scored as the Senators won their third straight and snapped New York’s three-game winning streak.

Marcus Hogberg stopped 23 shots in his second consecutive start for New York, which dropped the opener of a seven-game homestand. Ilya Sorokin was available but didn’t play due to illness, and Semyon Varlamov is on injured reserve.

Gaudette redirected a shot from Tyler Kleven past Hogberg at 8:42 of the first period. Zub scored his first of the season with a slap shot into an empty net in the closing minutes of the third.

Islanders forward Marc Gatcomb made his NHL debut. Jean-Gabriel Pageau did not dress because of an illness.

Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot left midway through the first period and did not return after being hit in the face with a puck. The team announced he was held out for precautionary reasons.

Islanders: Killed a key penalty in the third period to stay within striking distance. The Islanders have successfully killed off their last four opportunities and 12 of the past 14.

Key moment

One of Merilainen’s critical stops came at 12:40 of the third when he denied Brock Nelson’s attempt off the rush.

Key stats

The Islanders fell to 9-16-3 when allowing the opening goal and 9-18-6 when they do not score on the power play.

Up next

Ottawa hosts the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

New York hosts the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press