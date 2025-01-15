Oleksiak and Tolvanen score during third-period rally as Kraken stun reeling Penguins 4-2 View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamie Oleksiak and Eeli Tolvanen scored 49 seconds apart in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit and rally the Seattle Kraken past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Joey Daccord stopped 31 shots and assisted on Chandler Stephenson’s short-handed goal. Kaapo Kakko added an empty-netter as Seattle won for just the second time in seven games.

Bryan Rust scored his 17th goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Philip Tomasino added his fifth but the Penguins lost in regulation for the first time this season when leading after two periods thanks to a couple of defensive breakdowns.

Oleksiak took a pass high in the zone and raced down the slot before beating Tristan Jarry from just inside the right circle 8:04 into the third to make it 2-2. Less than a minute later Tolvanen tapped in a centering pass from Shane Wright.

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin had an assist in his return after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

Takeaways

Kraken: Coach Dan Bylsma has a ways to go to reach the heights he gained during a successful stint in Pittsburgh when he led the Penguins to the 2009 Stanley Cup. Still, his team’s resilience on a night it was outplayed for long stretches is encouraging.

Penguins: Finished 1-3-1 during a pivotal five-game homestand.

Key moment

Oleksiak coming off the bench during a line change and cruising right down the middle of the ice for his third goal of the season.

Key stat

Jarry didn’t allow a goal on the first shot he faced, as he has done six times this season. He did, however, let one in on the second shot that came his way. Jarry’s struggles are one of the reasons Pittsburgh is limping along on the fringe of the playoff picture.

Up next

Seattle finishes a five-game road trip on Thursday in Winnipeg. Pittsburgh begins a season-high seven-game, 12-day road odyssey in Buffalo on Friday.

