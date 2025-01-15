Eklund posts 3-point game as Sharks beat Red Wings 6-3 and end Detroit’s 7-game win streak View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — William Eklund had a goal and two assists and the San Jose Sharks ended Detroit’s seven-game winning streak, beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Nico Sturm scored a short-handed goal, and Jan Rutta, Mikael Granlund, Tyler Toffoli and Mario Ferraro added goals for San Jose, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Rookie Macklin Celebrini had two assists as the Sharks won for just the fourth time in 18 games. Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko ended an 18-game scoreless drought with two goals for Detroit. He last scored on Dec. 1 against Vancouver. Lucas Raymond also scored and Ville Husso stopped 18 shots.

Takeaways

Sharks: San Jose’s goal output was its highest in 20 games. The Sharks beat Seattle 8-5 on Nov. 29. They had scored three or fewer goals in their previous 13 games.

Red Wings: Detroit came up one win shy of its first eight-game win streak since Jan. 17-Feb. 5, 2008. Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat had their seven-game point streaks snapped in the process.

Key moment

The Red Wings pulled within 4-3 at 9:56 of the third on Raymond’s goal. The Sharks then answered less than a minute later when Toffoli scored from in front, giving San Jose some breathing room.

Key stat

The Red Wings had scored at least one power-play goal in their previous eight games since Todd McLellan became head coach. But, Detroit came up empty in two power-play opportunities on Tuesday.

Up next

The Sharks continue a five-game trip at Columbus on Thursday. The Red Wings begin a four-game trip at Florida on Thursday

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press