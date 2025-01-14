Pelletier scores twice as the Flames cruise to 5-2 win over the Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Jakob Pelletier had two goals and an assist, helping the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday night.

Mikael Backlund, Yegor Sharangovich and Jake Bean also scored for Calgary in its third consecutive victory. Dustin Wolf made 23 saves in the opener of a four-game trip.

Flames forward Rory Kerins had two assists — both in the first period — in his NHL debut. Kerins had an AHL-leading 21 goals when he was recalled from the minors on Friday.

Connor Bedard recorded his 100th career point on a second-period goal, but Chicago lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, has 34 goals and 66 assists in 112 games.

Louis Crevier also scored for the Blackhawks, and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

Bean’s second goal of the season lifted Calgary to a 4-1 lead 1:55 into the second period. But Martin Pospisil received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for boarding Chicago forward Taylor Hall at 10:30, giving the Blackhawks a chance to rally.

Bedard’s 12th goal of the season trimmed Chicago’s deficit to 4-2 at 11:29. But Calgary turned Seth Jones’ ugly turnover into a slick short-handed goal by Sharangovich at 13:38.

Takeaways

Flames: Completed a series sweep of Chicago with a dominant performance.

Blackhawks: It was a rough night for Jones, who was on the ice for four Calgary goals.

Key moment

Backlund’s ninth goal gave Calgary a 3-1 lead with 5:52 left in the first. The Flames were in control the rest of the way.

Key stat

It was Pelletier’s first career multigoal game. He had five goals and 10 assists in 52 career games coming into the day.

Up next

Flames play at St. Louis on Tuesday and Thursday, and Blackhawks visit Nashville on Thursday.

