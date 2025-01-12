Huberdeau gets go-ahead goal early in 3rd period, Wolf stops 31 shots as Flames beat Kings 2-1 View Photo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Dustin Wolf stopped 31 shots as the Calgary Flames beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Saturday night.

Matt Coronato had a goal and an assist for Calgary. The Flames have won two straight after losing three of four.

Jacob Moverare scored his first of the season for Los Angeles, and David Rittich finished with 16 saves. The Kings snapped a five-game winning streak.

The teams were supposed to meet each other on Wednesday in Los Angeles, but that game was postponed due to the devastating wild fires.

Takeaways

Kings: Los Angeles came in 28th on the power play after going 0 for 7 in the previous three games and went 0 for 3 against the Flames. On their first advantage of the night, the Kings managed nine shots on goal as they poured on the pressure, but couldn’t solve Wolf. They then failed to generate a shot in the other two power plays.

Flames: In the first game without Connor Zary (knee injury), Calgary moved Yegor Sharangovich to center a line with Jakob Pelletier and Andrei Kuzmenko — who was moved up from the fourth line. The three were held off the scoresheet and remained in extended slumps. Pelletier has no goals in 13 games, Sharangovich in his last 15, and Kuzmenko 28 straight games.

Key moment

Calgary took its first lead at 4:36 of the third period, breaking a 1-1 tie when Huberdeau knocked in the rebound of Coronato’s shot on the power play for his team-leading 18th goal.

Key stat

Wolf has been stellar at home, improving to 11-2-1 with a .936 save-percentage in 14 starts at the Saddledome.

Up Next

Kings visit Edmonton on Monday, Flames play at Chicago to open a four-game trip.

