Barzal’s late goal leads Islanders to 3rd straight road win, 2-1 over Utah View Photo

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored with 1:25 to play and also had an assist to lead the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night.

Marcus Hogberg finished with 21 saves for New York and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders, who won their third straight road game.

Nick Schmaltz scored for Utah and Connor Ingram had 30 saves in his first start since November.

After a scoreless first period, Utah got on the board when Schmaltz tipped in the puck 1:13 into the second. Nelson leveled it at 16:24 of the third when he snapped the puck home for his 12th goal of the season.

Takeaways

Islanders: Stingy defense helped New York keep it close late. The Islanders allowed five shots on goal in the first period and six in the third.

Utah: Ingram played for the first time in nearly two months after missing 21 games with an upper-body injury. He posted a 4-0-1 record in his first five starts of the season.

Key moment

Nelson’s equalizer gave a struggling Islanders offense new life early in the third, setting the stage for Barzal’s winner.

Key stat

The Islanders had won one game this season when trailing entering the third period before Saturday night, going 1-11-1 in their previous 13 games when behind after two periods.

Up Next

New York hosts Ottawa on Tuesday night.

Utah continues a seven-game homestand against Montreal on Tuesday night.

By JOHN COON

Associated Press