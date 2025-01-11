Nick Suzuki scores in overtime to lift the Canadiens past the Capitals, 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored at 1:15 of overtime to give the surging Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

Suzuki got to the front and put the puck up and over goalie Logan Thompson. The Canadiens are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games.

Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal. Jakub Dobes stopped 15 shots to improve to 3-0-0 in the NHL.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun and Lars Eller scored and Ethen Frank picked up his first NHL point in his debut for Washington. The Capitals have dropped three of five games.

Thompson made 18 saves. He came on in relief after Charlie Lindgren, who stopped all nine shots he faced, left with injury after a collision with Suzuki in the crease.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Caufield scored his 23rd goal of the season. He has goals in five straight outings.

Capitals: Chychrun has 12 goals this season, the third-most in the league among defensemen.

Key stat

The Canadiens have five short-handed goals this season, the third-most in the NHL.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday night. The Canadiens return home to play Dallas, and the Capitals are at Nashville.

By SAMMI SILBER

Associated Press