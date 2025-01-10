Thomas has 2 goals as Blues beat Ducks 6-2 View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 on Thursday night.

Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Tucker and Dylan Holloway also scored for St. Louis. Brayden Schenn had two assists and Joel Hofer stopped 22 shots.

Nikita Nesterenko and Sam Colangelo scored for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal gave up six goals on 22 shots before he was replaced midway through the second period. John Gibson stopped all 12 shots he faced.

The Blues scored three goals on their first six shots as Thomas, Tucker and Kyrou tallied in the first 6:40 of the game. The fourth goal came on the Blues’ 13th shot by Holloway with 6:05 remaining in the first period.

Thomas scored again at 4:45 of the second, and Buchnevich made it 6-1 at 8:02. That ended Dostal’s night.

Colangelo got his first goal of the season — and second of his career — with 5:22 left in the middle period to close the scoring.

Takeaways

Ducks: Troy Terry missed his second game. His wife gave birth on Tuesday to their second child, a son they named Theo. He leads Anaheim in every major statistical category — points (33), goals (14), assists (19) and power-play goals (4) in 39 games this season.

Blues: Holloway has five goals and eight assists over the past 11 games.

Key moment

On his second goal, Thomas took a pass in stride from Buchnevich, but Dostal kicked out the first backhand try. Thomas stayed with it and from a sharp angle, he was able to slide it just over the goal line.

Key stat

The Blues have 37 goals in the past eight games. St. Louis has scored four or more goals in five straight and seven of the past eight.

Up Next

Ducks visit Philadelphia on Saturday, and Blues host Colorado.

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press